Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 146.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 152.75 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 146.73% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 152.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.75121.657.406.128.194.985.141.762.641.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News