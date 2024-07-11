Business Standard
Basic materials shares gain

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 61.03 points or 0.79% at 7790.2 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Refex Industries Ltd (up 10.75%), PCBL Ltd (up 5.52%),Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 4.6%),Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 4.45%),Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Solar Industries India Ltd (up 4.02%), NMDC Steel Ltd (up 3.97%), Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (up 3.78%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.39%), and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (up 3.23%).
On the other hand, JK Paper Ltd (down 1.33%), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.17%), and Kuantum Papers Ltd (down 1.14%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 347.9 or 0.65% at 54127.88.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 77.82 points or 0.48% at 16267.65.
The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.06% at 24339.4.
The BSE Sensex index was up 13.42 points or 0.02% at 79938.19.
On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

