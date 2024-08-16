Business Standard
Square Four Projects India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Square Four Projects India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.63 crore
Net profit of Square Four Projects India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.630 0 OPM %42.330 -PBDT0.47-0.05 LP PBT0.01-0.05 LP NP0.01-0.05 LP
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

