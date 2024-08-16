NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.54% to Rs 325.01 croreNet Loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.54% to Rs 325.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales325.01375.91 -14 OPM %-1.33-7.61 -PBDT-20.05-44.00 54 PBT-27.12-50.51 46 NP-20.80-38.06 45
