Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 28.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 49.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.80% to Rs 26.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 217.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 28.97% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 49.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.