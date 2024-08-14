Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 6947.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1632.46% to Rs 39.50 crore

Net profit of Srestha Finvest rose 6947.73% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1632.46% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.502.2896.4367.1137.000.5436.810.4431.010.44