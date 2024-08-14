Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 6947.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1632.46% to Rs 39.50 croreNet profit of Srestha Finvest rose 6947.73% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1632.46% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.502.28 1632 OPM %96.4367.11 -PBDT37.000.54 6752 PBT36.810.44 8266 NP31.010.44 6948
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content