Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Manbro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.23 crore
Net Loss of Manbro Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.230 0 OPM %-11.380 -PBDT-0.14-0.06 -133 PBT-0.14-0.06 -133 NP-0.14-0.06 -133
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

