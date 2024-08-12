Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 48.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 1.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 48.08% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.371.0573.7268.571.010.720.980.670.770.52