Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 48.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 48.08% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.371.05 30 OPM %73.7268.57 -PBDT1.010.72 40 PBT0.980.67 46 NP0.770.52 48
