Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 2.76 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 74.52% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.762.78 -1 OPM %48.5558.99 -PBDT1.633.41 -52 PBT0.862.67 -68 NP0.662.59 -75
