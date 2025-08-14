Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales decline 41.46% to Rs 7.85 crore

Net loss of Suraj Industries reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.46% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.8513.41 -41 OPM %-6.114.18 -PBDT-0.881.06 PL PBT-1.740.72 PL NP-1.110.67 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Triton Valves consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 943.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 943.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 27.95% in the June 2025 quarter

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 27.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon