Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 6.27 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.276.12 2 OPM %55.0259.15 -PBDT2.151.92 12 PBT1.251.02 23 NP0.750.71 6
