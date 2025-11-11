Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 18.99 crore

Net Loss of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.9916.62 14 OPM %-2.16-0.06 -PBDT-1.24-0.37 -235 PBT-1.85-0.69 -168 NP-1.05-0.51 -106

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

