Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 75.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 142.29 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries declined 75.41% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 142.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales142.29132.47 7 OPM %3.995.70 -PBDT5.2715.70 -66 PBT1.3211.73 -89 NP2.239.07 -75
