Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 9.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 3.91 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 9.43% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.913.29 19 OPM %29.1620.06 -PBDT1.060.73 45 PBT0.660.43 53 NP0.580.53 9
