Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 2308.85 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 21.31% to Rs 233.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 192.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 2308.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2092.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2308.852092.63 10 OPM %18.0418.77 -PBDT430.57389.28 11 PBT330.51290.39 14 NP233.21192.24 21
