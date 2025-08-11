Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 31.55 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 15.38% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.5525.92 22 OPM %14.5515.12 -PBDT4.153.76 10 PBT2.102.44 -14 NP1.541.82 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content