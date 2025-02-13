Business Standard

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 77.10% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 77.10% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.301.31 -77 OPM %96.6722.90 -PBDT0.290.03 867 PBT0.290.02 1350 NP0.29-0.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

