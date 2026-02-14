SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.69% to Rs 231.21 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 50.63% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 231.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.231.21150.4419.0714.9442.4524.2337.2621.2924.1016.00

