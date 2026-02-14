SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 50.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.69% to Rs 231.21 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors rose 50.63% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 231.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales231.21150.44 54 OPM %19.0714.94 -PBDT42.4524.23 75 PBT37.2621.29 75 NP24.1016.00 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST