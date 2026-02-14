Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 205.21 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 22.81% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 205.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.205.21168.9841.9439.7382.5665.0158.2246.7043.1835.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News