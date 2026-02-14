Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 205.21 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 22.81% to Rs 43.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 205.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales205.21168.98 21 OPM %41.9439.73 -PBDT82.5665.01 27 PBT58.2246.70 25 NP43.1835.16 23
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST