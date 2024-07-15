Business Standard
SRM Contractors wins NHAI project of Rs 278 cr in Jammu and Kashmir

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
SRM Contractors announced that a new project is allotted to the company and the company has signed the agreement for EPC Project of NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) for aggregate quoted price of Rs 278.48 crore as detailed here below:
Upgradation and strengthening of NashriChenani section from Km. 0.00 to Km. 39.100 of NH-244 via Patnitop in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under NH(O) on EPC mode. The quoted amount for the project is Rs 278.48 crore.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

