Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.68 -12 OPM %-11.672.94 -PBDT-0.070.04 PL PBT-0.110 0 NP-0.09-0.01 -800
