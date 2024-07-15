Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.600.68-11.672.94-0.070.04-0.110-0.09-0.01