Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 3.47% to Rs 71.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 382.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.382.67293.9418.9924.7572.1271.4371.9871.2671.3068.91