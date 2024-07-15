Business Standard
Veerhealth Care secures new export order of Rs 89 lakh

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Veerhealth Care announced that the company has executed & delivered export order valued at US$ 50,000 (approximately Rs 41.50 lakhs), another export order valued at $ 197,793 (approximately Rs 1.65 crore) which shall be fully executed and delivered by end of July.
Now Company has received an additional export order worth $ 106,673 (approximately Rs 89 lakhs), also company is expecting monthly repeat orders from the same Top US Institutional Supplier. In addition to this, Company is renovating its existing plant in Vapi, Gujarat to set up a bigger plant which will be US FDA & WHO compliant.
In February 2024, Company announced its ambitious expansion plans with a proposed investment of Rs 33 crore. This investment encompasses various aspects including the acquisition of land near to its existing plant, construction of buildings, procurement of plant and machinery, and development of essential infrastructure.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

