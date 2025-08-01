FGP standalone net profit declines 3.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of FGP declined 3.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-85.71-116.67 -PBDT0.320.32 0 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.270.28 -4
