Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FGP standalone net profit declines 3.57% in the June 2025 quarter

FGP standalone net profit declines 3.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 3.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-85.71-116.67 -PBDT0.320.32 0 PBT0.320.32 0 NP0.270.28 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 85.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 85.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon