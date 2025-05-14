Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Glass edges higher after forging strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group

Standard Glass edges higher after forging strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Standard Glass Lining Technology (SGLTL) advanced 3.76% to Rs 158.65 after the company said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Japan's AGI Group to launch world's first glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

AGI is a global leader in advanced glass-engineered systems, offering solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical sectors. Its sister company, GL HAKKO, focuses on high-quality glass-lined reactor and heat exchanger technologies.

The collaboration would grant the company an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKOs world-class glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

Indias pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers. In contrast, glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers deliver superior durability, corrosion resistance, and process safety, representing a game-changing upgrade for critical process applications.

 

The latent Indian market alone is estimated to be about Rs 2,000 crore at current estimated sales price of this product, while the global opportunity estimates exceed $2 billion. Standard Glass has already secured 150 advance orders ahead of domestic production.

Also Read

Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing Phone 3 (screenshot)

Phone 3: Nothing's first 'true flagship smartphone' could cost 800 pounds

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia-Ukraine conflict: What to know about possible peace talks in Turkey

pharma medicine drugs

Here's why GSK Pharma share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14

car manufacturing, cars, auto industry

Tariff truce prompts Chinese auto-parts makers to rethink US investment

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher led by Tata Steel, Eternal, TechM; small, midcaps gain 1%

Nageswara Rao Kandula, managing director of SGLTL, said: We are deeply honoured to partner with AGI and GL HAKKO, a group with a legacy spanning over 75 years in glass technology. Until now, this highly specialized equipment was entirely imported. We are now proud to become the first and only manufacturer of this advanced product in India.

Manufacturing of this product in India is estimated to commence by Q4 FY26 at our upcoming world-class, highly mechanised facility, with an initial estimated capacity of about 200 units per month.

In a parallel initiative, SGLTL has also signed an exclusive agreement with GL HAKKO to produce conductivity glass-lined reactorsa first for India.

Standard Glass Lining Technology is an integrated manufacturer of high-end pharmaceutical and chemical process equipment. With an innovation-driven approach, the company offers everything from standalone equipment to turnkey projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Dollar index retreats under 101 mark as US annual inflation cools to 4-year low

Dollar index retreats under 101 mark as US annual inflation cools to 4-year low

VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling

GRSE sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 244 cr

GRSE sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 244 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon