Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6002 shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 May 2025.

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6002 shares. The stock increased 1.39% to Rs.3,033.40. Volumes stood at 7304 shares in the last session.

 

Godrej Properties Ltd witnessed volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38297 shares. The stock increased 1.08% to Rs.2,124.10. Volumes stood at 23707 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd registered volume of 53849 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7343 shares. The stock rose 9.32% to Rs.277.40. Volumes stood at 5927 shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 22989 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3418 shares. The stock rose 4.83% to Rs.2,925.00. Volumes stood at 5395 shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd recorded volume of 12.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.84% to Rs.2,237.55. Volumes stood at 2.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

