Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 12.73% to Rs 30.23 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 10.98% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.2334.64 -13 OPM %9.869.96 -PBDT3.223.61 -11 PBT3.033.41 -11 NP2.272.55 -11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

