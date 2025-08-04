Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 131% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Vascon Engineers rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 131% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Vascon Engineers jumped 5.28% to Rs 56 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 131.39% to Rs 21.89 crore on 12.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 124.10% YoY to Rs 27.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 15.52% to Rs 214.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 185.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 201.04 crore (up 6.23% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 4.96 crore (up 18.09% YoY), Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 10.12 crore (down 17.92% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the EPC (Engineering. Procurement and Construction) segment rose 6.31% YoY to Rs 202.53 crore, while revenue from Real Estate Development grew 225.47% YoY to Rs 18.65 crore in Q1 FY26.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the June 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 236.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon