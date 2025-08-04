Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 286.04 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa declined 30.54% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 286.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales286.04310.75 -8 OPM %0.552.32 -PBDT12.5816.40 -23 PBT9.8813.44 -26 NP8.2811.92 -31
