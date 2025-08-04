Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 4.46% to Rs 7932.70 after the exchange operator reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY26.

On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25.

Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

The company reported a 53% jump in profit before tax (excluding associates) to Rs 256.91 crore. Including the associate loss of Rs 0.50 crore, profit before tax stood at Rs 256.41 crore, rising 85% YoY and 52% QoQ.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 274.27 crore, up 81% YoY and 45% QoQ. EBITDA margin was at 68% in Q1 FY26 higher than 59% in Q4 FY25 and 60% in Q1 FY25.

Tax expenses also surged to Rs 53.22 crore, up 95% YoY and 62% QoQ.

Average Daily Turnover (ADT) increased 80% YoY to Rs 3,10,775 crore, driven by renewed participant interest and dynamic market environment.

Praveena Rai, managing director & CEO, MCX said, "We began this financial year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and strategic focus amid a continuously evolving market environment. Weve also witnessed increased participation from institutional clients and hedgers, especially from the MSME sector and physical market players, with our awareness and product innovation efforts. We introduced new contracts including Electricity Futures, expanded the contracts in the bullion and agri segments, broadening the risk management spectrum for our stakeholders. We continue to work closely with our regulators and members to develop commodity derivative market, improve physical market linkages, and enhance transparency. We remain focused on continuously strengthening technology and risk frameworks, which are an imperative and will serve us well in times to come."

Meanwhile, MCX board approved stock split of 1:5 ratio, i.e. face value of Rs. 10 per share reduced to Rs. 2 per share fully paid up, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as applicable, and approval of shareholders of the company.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

