Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 17.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 3938.26 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 17.69% to Rs 262.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 318.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 3938.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3520.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3938.263520.32 12 OPM %8.9212.07 -PBDT352.02426.17 -17 PBT352.02426.17 -17 NP262.52318.93 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content