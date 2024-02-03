State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.33% to Rs 112868.34 croreNet profit of State Bank of India declined 28.51% to Rs 11064.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15477.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 23.33% to Rs 112868.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91517.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income112868.3491517.66 23 OPM %44.5138.27 -PBDT22344.8321355.40 5 PBT22344.8321355.40 5 NP11064.1415477.22 -29
