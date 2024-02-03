Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 23.33% to Rs 112868.34 crore
Net profit of State Bank of India declined 28.51% to Rs 11064.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15477.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 23.33% to Rs 112868.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91517.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income112868.3491517.66 23 OPM %44.5138.27 -PBDT22344.8321355.40 5 PBT22344.8321355.40 5 NP11064.1415477.22 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 5.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Emmessar Biotech &amp; Nutrition reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 43.92% in the December 2023 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 60.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Smruthi Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon