State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of State Bank of India declined 28.51% to Rs 11064.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15477.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 23.33% to Rs 112868.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91517.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.112868.3491517.6644.5138.2722344.8321355.4022344.8321355.4011064.1415477.22