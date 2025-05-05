Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2025 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.11% to Rs 126997.00 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India declined 8.34% to Rs 19600.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21384.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.11% to Rs 126997.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117469.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.62% to Rs 77561.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67084.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.78% to Rs 490937.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439188.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income126997.00117469.38 8 490937.79439188.51 12 OPM %41.3944.31 -47.8546.15 - PBDT26896.8228851.86 -7 106365.3098340.04 8 PBT26896.8228851.86 -7 106365.3098340.04 8 NP19600.4621384.15 -8 77561.3467084.67 16

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

