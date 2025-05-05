Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 98.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.79% to Rs 879.62 croreNet profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank declined 98.14% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.79% to Rs 879.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 95.24% to Rs 23.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.45% to Rs 3764.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3178.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income879.62895.62 -2 3764.933178.41 18 OPM %21.8749.50 -31.0748.82 - PBDT11.28208.35 -95 27.65659.39 -96 PBT11.28208.35 -95 27.65659.39 -96 NP2.97159.66 -98 23.70497.63 -95
