State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.71% to Rs 121044.68 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 22.88% to Rs 19782.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16099.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.71% to Rs 121044.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107390.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income121044.68107390.78 13 OPM %48.1944.72 -PBDT27474.3121935.71 25 PBT27474.3121935.71 25 NP19782.7616099.58 23
