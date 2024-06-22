Business Standard
State Bank of India receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
From India Ratings and Research
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has taken the following rating actions on State Bank of India (SBI) and its debt instruments:
Long term issuer rating - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)
Long term bonds (yet to be issued) - IND AAA/ Stable (assigned)
Basel III Tier I bonds, Basel III AT1 bonds, Infrastructure bonds and Certificate of deposit - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)
First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

