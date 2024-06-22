State Bank of India receives affirmation in credit ratings

From India Ratings and Research

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has taken the following rating actions on State Bank of India (SBI) and its debt instruments:

Long term issuer rating - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)

Long term bonds (yet to be issued) - IND AAA/ Stable (assigned)

Basel III Tier I bonds, Basel III AT1 bonds, Infrastructure bonds and Certificate of deposit - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)

