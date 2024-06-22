Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore
Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 702.51% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2901.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.71% to Rs 275.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9309.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8333.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3235.122901.50 11 9309.028333.94 12 OPM %3.82-0.48 -2.530.50 - PBDT171.7520.08 755 308.94131.87 134 PBT171.7520.08 755 308.94131.87 134 NP143.8917.93 703 275.66112.19 146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon