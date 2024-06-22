Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

National Insurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore
Net profit of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 55.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1493.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3259.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 162.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3882.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 13648.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12706.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3479.473259.83 7 13648.7412706.16 7 OPM %1.85-94.00 --2.62-42.97 - PBDT21.81-1482.67 LP -204.75-3871.49 95 PBT21.81-1482.67 LP -204.75-3871.49 95 NP55.47-1493.69 LP -162.38-3882.42 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HDFC Life jumps on welcoming IRDAI's life insurance reforms

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheeler CVs

Board of Kavveri Telecom Products appoints director

Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon