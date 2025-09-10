Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India spurts 1.53%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India spurts 1.53%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 821.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 821.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. State Bank of India has dropped around 0.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54216.1, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 825.35, up 1.7% on the day. State Bank of India is up 6.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in positive terrain; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade in positive terrain; European mrkt advance

JSL supplies premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for Bangalore Metro Infra

JSL supplies premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for Bangalore Metro Infra

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon