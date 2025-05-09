Friday, May 09, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

State Bank of India to divest 13.19% stake held in Yes Bank

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
State Bank of India announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank in the meeting held on 9 May 2025 has accorded approval to divest 413,44,04,897 equity shares of Yes Bank (YBL), being equivalent to 13.19% (approx.) of Yes Bank shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), at Rs.21.50 per equity share, for a consideration of Rs.8888,97,05,285 and paisa 50 only (Rs.8888.97 crores approx.), subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals by the acquirer.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

