Vishal Mega Mart allots 2.71 cr equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 2.71 cr equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 2,71,35,264 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 09 May 2025 to the eligible employees of Company upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under Vishal Mega Mart Employees Stock Options Plan 2019.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 45,97,42,82,230 consisting of 4,59,74,28,223 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,24,56,34,870 consisting of 4,62,45,63,487 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

