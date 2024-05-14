Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 3.53%, Gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.6, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% gain in NIFTY and a 63.57% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 162.6, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 7.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 182.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 490.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.7, up 3.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

