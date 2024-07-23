Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 13.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 1025.29 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 13.92% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 1025.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1044.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1025.291044.40 -2 OPM %11.0210.80 -PBDT83.2293.45 -11 PBT54.6971.02 -23 NP40.8147.41 -14
