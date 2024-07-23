Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.12, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.55% rally in NIFTY and a 2.2% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.12, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 2.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.71 lakh shares in last one month.