Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore
Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 23.64% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.303.43 -4 OPM %24.2420.12 -PBDT0.960.80 20 PBT0.910.74 23 NP0.680.55 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: Where does the govt get its money, where does it go?

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex stages sharp recovery, down 200 pts; India VIX up 14%

TMC leaders slam Budget as one for NDA, not India, says nothing for WB

Realty indexation benefit gone, tax rate cut in Budget 2024. Stock strategy

3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon