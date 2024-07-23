Business Standard
Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.20 -100 OPM %035.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.060.05 20
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

