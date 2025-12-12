Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels secures Rs 9-cr export order from US customer

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) announced that it has secured export orders worth Rs 9.02 crore from a US-based customer for various trailer wheel segments catering to the US market.

The order, valued at nearly $1 million, will be executed in December 2025 from the companys Chennai plant.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.52 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,200.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels rose 0.93% to Rs 189.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

