Steelcast standalone net profit rises 53.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.75% to Rs 106.69 croreNet profit of Steelcast rose 53.75% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.75% to Rs 106.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales106.6977.45 38 OPM %25.5925.45 -PBDT29.8720.73 44 PBT26.6617.54 52 NP19.8812.93 54
