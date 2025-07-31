Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT rises 1.7% YoY to Rs 3,711 crore; exports up 37.4%

Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT rises 1.7% YoY to Rs 3,711 crore; exports up 37.4%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported a modest 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 3,711.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 3,650 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net sales rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 36,624.7 crore, supported by a marginal uptick in sales volumes and higher non-operating income.

Despite revenue growth, operating EBIT declined 18.9% YoY to Rs 3,057.8 crore, impacted by higher material and employee costs, adverse forex movements, and increased promotional and new plant-related expenses (Kharkhoda greenfield plant). EBIT margin contracted to 8.3% from 11.1% a year ago.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 3.1% YoY to Rs 4,834.2 crore, aided by a jump in non-operating income, which increased from 2.9% to 5.0% of net sales. PAT margin came in at 10.1%, down from 10.8% in Q1 FY25.

 

Compared to Q4 FY25, revenue declined 5.7%, and sales volumes fell 12.7%. PAT was broadly unchanged sequentially, while EBIT dropped 9.9%. However, margins improved, with PBT margin rising to 13.2% from 12.3%, and PAT margin increasing to 10.1% from 9.6% in the previous quarter.

The decline in operating leverage was partially offset by lower advertising and administrative costs, as well as higher other income.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Woakes ends Rahul's resistance; IND 2 down

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

During the quarter, the company sold 5,27,861 vehicles, up 1.1% YoY from 5,21,868 units in Q1 FY25. Of this, domestic sales stood at 4,30,889 units (down 4.5% YoY), while exports rose 37.4% to 96,972 units.

Within the domestic portfolio, the Mini + Compact segments accounted for 45.6% of sales but declined 10.6% YoY. Utility Vehicles (UVs) held steady, falling just 0.8% YoY, and contributed 37.6% to the overall domestic mix.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose 0.10% to settle at Rs 12634.45 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ambuja Cements slips after Q1 PAT slides 18% QoQ to Rs 788 crore

Ambuja Cements slips after Q1 PAT slides 18% QoQ to Rs 788 crore

Sun Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slips 20% YoY to Rs 2,279 cr

Sun Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slips 20% YoY to Rs 2,279 cr

DCB Bank Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 157 cr

DCB Bank Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon