Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-5000.00 -PBDT-0.46-0.80 43 PBT-0.48-0.80 40 NP-0.48-0.80 40

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

